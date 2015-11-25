Friedel Ziegelmayer
Codio

Students Classroom

Friedel Ziegelmayer
Codio
Friedel Ziegelmayer for Codio
  • Save
Students Classroom education flat sidebar codio
Download color palette

Working on the new home screen for students in Codio.

Icons are from the great people @ Fireart Studio

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Codio
Codio

More by Codio

View profile
    • Like