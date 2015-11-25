Wenzhu WEI

Design one day - 22 Nov - Toxic

Wenzhu WEI
Wenzhu WEI
  • Save
Design one day - 22 Nov - Toxic painting black gold game graphic design side project illustration card game design card
Download color palette

Toxic

Press "L" to show some love
Follow me on Instagram : @wenzhuwei

839ef1e0c85b3b8335ab68aea161e52b
Rebound of
Design one Day - 23 nov - Hairy Tale
By Wenzhu WEI
Wenzhu WEI
Wenzhu WEI

More by Wenzhu WEI

View profile
    • Like