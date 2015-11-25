Free iPhone Background- Flying Over Foggy

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created some minimalist wallpaper "Flying Over Foggy" for fun and decided to share them with you as free iPhone backgrounds.
I've attached backgrounds in iPhone 6 size, but should work for all iPhones.
Download Free: Flying Over Foggy
Follow me on :-
Behance | Instagram | Twitter
Don't forget to hit the "L" button on your keyboard :p