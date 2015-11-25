dailyui #002 Credit Card Checkout

For my second #dailyui project, I've done an homage to Crate & Barrel because I love their clean checkout style.

This is my mythical eCommerce company, Lock & Stock, which I'm imagining sells rock n' roll-style stockings and underthings for ladies.

I imagine that as soon as the necessary fields are filled out, the "continue" button will change to the same pink as the payment section of the progress bar to demonstrate a ready condition.