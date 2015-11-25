Wenzhu WEI

Design one Day - 23 nov - Hairy Tale

painting digital game graphic design side project illustration diamond card game design card
A beauty with a hairy tale :)

Rebound of
Design one day - 24 nov - Thank you
By Wenzhu WEI
