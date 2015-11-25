Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Slice

Slice pink icon app video symbol play pie cake sandwich slice food logo
Part of the project for logo/icon design for a video-editing app. It shows standard play button (symbol) transformed into a slice of a cake, pie or a sandwich, you chose! And if it doesn't make you hungry... then you're not hungry... ;)

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
