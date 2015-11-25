How You Benefit From Expressing Gratitude

You don't need a holiday to embrace the mindset of expressing gratitude.

It's easy to be negative and to criticize, but it takes courage to encourage.

When you take the time to go out of your way to make someone feel like they matter, you are benefiting yourself in return.

Expressing gratitude and treating others with respect is the key towards inspiring true performance in people.

