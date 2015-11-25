MadeByStudioJQ

007 Bond Cars Editorial

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Hire Me
  • Save
007 Bond Cars Editorial color editorial automotive cars car bond layout design clean data
Download color palette

A self initiated project displaying the famous Bond cars throughout the incredible series. Gaining good momentum now with the colour selection sorted and layout elements. A look of our the editorial could look. I miss print!

See more of the project here

Follow Studio–JQ
Behance | Twitter | Pinterest | Facebook | Instagram
All Works Copyright © 2015 Studio–JQ.

12131553742ea5fd1f83b7c8a03184d4
Rebound of
007 Bond Cars // Layout & Colour Selection
By MadeByStudioJQ
View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
Hire Me

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like