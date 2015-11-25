Ivan Stepan`kov
Travel App for iOS (gif)

Travel App for iOS (gif) priciple transition screens menu ny travelling guide city cities travel
Continuing to work on my Travel App... Here is an idea of the screen transition made in Principle.
Travel App for iOS
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
