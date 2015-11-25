Vane Jung

Week 55 - Mouse Free, Minimalistic Writer App

Vane Jung
Vane Jung
  • Save
Week 55 - Mouse Free, Minimalistic Writer App typography text doc word processor word styling fomating app writer simple minimal minimalistic
Download color palette

Last week, I've designed the app that let users focus on writing.
Users are empowered to stay on their keyboard. No need to move their mouse in order to style text, changes settings, etc.

Check out the full post to see a demo clip and more screens.

Vane Jung
Vane Jung

More by Vane Jung

View profile
    • Like