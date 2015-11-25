Ozgur Kanadikirik

"What I Tell You 3 Times Is True"

Ozgur Kanadikirik
Ozgur Kanadikirik
  • Save
"What I Tell You 3 Times Is True" typography type ornaments illustration
Download color palette

"Just the place for a Snark! I have said it twice:
That alone should encourage the crew.
Just the place for a Snark! I have said it thrice:
What i tell you three times is true."

Lewis Carroll

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Ozgur Kanadikirik
Ozgur Kanadikirik

More by Ozgur Kanadikirik

View profile
    • Like