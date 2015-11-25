Raul Taciu

B-Cards Mockup (Free PSD)

Raul Taciu
Raul Taciu
  • Save
B-Cards Mockup (Free PSD) branding mockup psd free freebie mock-up business card
Download color palette

A business cards mock-up scene I wanted to make for a long time. Hope you guys like it :)

Grab this freebie!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Raul Taciu
Raul Taciu

More by Raul Taciu

View profile
    • Like