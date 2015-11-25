PSD - Surface Pro 4 with Pen

Got a Surface Pro 4? Me too ;)

I've done some sketch on my Surface for the last weekly project, then I was keen to take a photo of the sketch in my Surface. So I created this mockup, and I would love to share this with you all too.

You can simply drop your app or web work in the Surface Pro 4 native resolution (2736x1824) into the smart layer provided. Enjoy! :)

Download PSD file - Surface Pro 4 with Pen