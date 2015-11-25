Olesya

Saturn

Saturn animation ball saturn tshirtdesign fashion design graphic space art illustration ols-dsgn
This is my work for YR STORE.
You can find this stuff in TOPMAN Oxford circus London.
The theme of my pack is "Parallel universe", because all is possible for the universe;)

Full version: https://www.behance.net/gallery/31311745/Parallel-Universe

More about T-shirts - http://bit.ly/ols_etsyshop

