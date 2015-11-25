Week 54 - Local Live Music Finder

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Believe it or not, my internet broke through the whole last week.. (My modem passed away after long five years.)
This weekly project was done two weeks ago.
The concept was simple. it's basically a map that shows local live music based on users' interest, location and price range.
On the other hand, any musician regardless amateur or professional can add their gigs or concerts to promote on the map as well. (which screen is provided on the full post.)
And, this shot shows what it looks like when clicked a gig. You can also preview their single they will be singing in that concert by mouseover.
Keen to see more? Check out the full post of this weekly project here.