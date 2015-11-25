Luca Burgio

Achievements

Luca Burgio
Luca Burgio
  • Save
Achievements badges score points unity android ios monsters achievements game
Download color palette

Achievements' game view i'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Luca Burgio
Luca Burgio
Senior Product Designer based in Milan.

More by Luca Burgio

View profile
    • Like