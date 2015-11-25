Javier Mangas Pinto

Particle Accelerator

Javier Mangas Pinto
Javier Mangas Pinto
  • Save
Particle Accelerator illustration design graphic dribbble hello icon digitalart art digital pattern texture dots
Download color palette

Icon for the Particle Accelerator in Cern, Switzerland.

Javier Mangas Pinto
Javier Mangas Pinto

More by Javier Mangas Pinto

View profile
    • Like