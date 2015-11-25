Clevery

Photorealistic Business Card Mock-Up 2.0

Clevery
Clevery
  • Save
Photorealistic Business Card Mock-Up 2.0 branding photorealistic professional corporate foil letterpress emboss stationery identity mock-up mockup business card
Download color palette

Features:
- 5 PSD files,
- Built only on professional photos,
- Professional retouching,
- Separated backgrounds and shadows,
- 5 different kinds of paper textured backgrounds,
- High resolution 4290x2860 px | 300 dpi,
- Ideal for the close-ups,
- Business cards size 90x50 mm,
- Easy editable via Smart Objects,
- Organized layers,
- 4 business card effects (Foil, Paint, Emboss, Letterpress),
- 3 kinds of foil (Gold, Bronze, Silver),
- Help File,
-Design is not included

You can download it here:
https://bit.ly/2xhdPl5

Clevery
Clevery

More by Clevery

View profile
    • Like