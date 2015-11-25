Javier Mangas Pinto

Dribbble pieces

Javier Mangas Pinto
Javier Mangas Pinto
  • Save
Dribbble pieces dots texture pattern digital art digitalart icon hello dribbble graphic design illustration
Download color palette

My first piece for dribbble. The first of many to come.

Javier Mangas Pinto
Javier Mangas Pinto

More by Javier Mangas Pinto

View profile
    • Like