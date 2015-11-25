Design Delivery

FRIENDLY LOGO DESIGN FOR DENTIST

FRIENDLY LOGO DESIGN FOR DENTIST
Creating logos for dentists is difficult, because there are so many dentist logos out there and the shape of a tooth rarely has positive connotations for the average person. Many dentists logos use abstract shapes to avoid this problem. This is not something we recommend, as an abstract shape can create distance between the brand and the observer.
Thus we have taken it upon ourselves to use the shape of a tooth in a creative way.

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
