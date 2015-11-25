Nice and Serious

Nature's True Value

Nature's True Value
These bad boy kings of the sky are from our recent animation for WWF, highlighting the true value of nature.

The High Conservation Value framework is a set of super important principles with protection and conservation at its very heart and we were tasked with creating an animation that not only promotes the principles, but clarifies them in a beautiful way.

The full soft-palette bonanza can be viewed here.

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
