Barrington Russell

Copenhagen Suborbitals

Barrington Russell
Barrington Russell
  • Save
Copenhagen Suborbitals denmark 3d blender boats ocean suborbitals rocket low-poly lowpoly copenhagen
Download color palette

SPACESHIP! Copenhagen Suborbitals is Denmark's amateur manned space program. They're aiming to crowdfund a man into space and they need your donations! This scene shows their maritime launch flotilla departing from affectionately dubbed "Spaceport Nexø" on the island of Bornholm. I'm an enormous rocket geek so this tribute was a true labour of love. Higher quality version: www.ow.ly/UXzNy and many more on my page here: https://www.facebook.com/thelopoco/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Barrington Russell
Barrington Russell

More by Barrington Russell

View profile
    • Like