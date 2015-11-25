Skillshare: Using Proportion in Character Design

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Pleased to announce my third Skillshare course! We're tackling proportion this time around.
http://skl.sh/1I9R2JA
This course is about proportion and learning how this element of character design is used to emphasize or downplay certain features. We'll be exploring various well-known characters and examining why they are built the way they are, as well as doing some drawing exercises of our own to understand the importance of space on a character. The class assignment will allow you to take your favorite character and learn how to recreate them with weird, wacky proportions.
Free until December 14th. I hope you'll give it a try!