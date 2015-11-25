Ben Dunn

Screen transitions - feed to details and back

flinto pixate close cinema interaction animation ux ui
Continuing work into the interaction design of Cinema Club App. Here I'm looking at viewing and discarding interactions and transitions.

built on Flinto for Mac

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
