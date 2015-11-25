Jonathan Williams

Sports Star / Yogi

Sports Star / Yogi
Two of six characters commissioned by Leeds University Student Union for a direct mail raising funds to upgrade their building. The characters show the diversity of students and their interests which, in turn, represent the values of the University itself.

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
