Shyam B

Fretron

Shyam B
Shyam B
Hire Me
  • Save
Fretron arrow connect transparency f overlay marketplace freight logo
Download color palette

Logo for an online freight marketplace. Letter "F" formed by the juxtaposition of two arrows.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Shyam B
Shyam B
Creativity With Versatility
Hire Me

More by Shyam B

View profile
    • Like