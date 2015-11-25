Dave Waller

True Bypass Tuner Pedals

Dave Waller
Dave Waller
  • Save
True Bypass Tuner Pedals redbubble fx decals stompbox stickers tuner pedal guitar
Download color palette

A final one in this set for a while.

Messing around with a few more sticker ideas - a flat, stylised pedal tuner - true bypass of course.

http://www.redbubble.com/people/d13design/collections/454222-guitar-pedals

2da2b7b8189553e0d8e5db1f742d2e4f
Rebound of
True Bypass Tuner Pedal
By Dave Waller
View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Dave Waller
Dave Waller

More by Dave Waller

View profile
    • Like