eBbook library

A few months ago I was hired to design application ecosystem for a Start Up in Paris. In this application system you can create your own library (movies / eBooks / games & more)
This view represents the desktop version for Windows App. This part is dedicated to manage our librairies (here the ebook part).
Feedbacks & thoughts are more than welcome :).
Have a nice day !
--
Greg