eBbook library

eBbook library
A few months ago I was hired to design application ecosystem for a Start Up in Paris. In this application system you can create your own library (movies / eBooks / games & more)

This view represents the desktop version for Windows App. This part is dedicated to manage our librairies (here the ebook part).

Feedbacks & thoughts are more than welcome :).

Have a nice day !

--
Greg

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
