Gold Sprout WIP

Gold Sprout WIP illustrator photoshop wip gold typography font
Hi! Here's a WIP of my newest typography project 'Gold Sprout'.
I'm probably going to incorporate some grass and tropical water with this, or maybe something a bit more edgy...

Inspired by Arabian Nights and the ginger plant I have growing in my kitchen. It has nice big leaves on it.

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
