Jonathan Williams

Media Mogul / World Changer

Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams
Hire Me
  • Save
Media Mogul / World Changer illustration demonstration asian journalist campaigner glasses placard megaphone goatee wheelchair reporter media
Download color palette

Two of six characters commissioned by Leeds University Student Union for a direct mail raising funds to upgrade their building. The characters show the diversity of students and their interests which, in turn, represent the values of the University itself.

Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Williams

View profile
    • Like