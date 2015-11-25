Refugeye app

Geoffrey Dorne

Refugeye is a simple project. When refugees arrive in a host country, they must explain their condition to an administration, to an NGO, to associations. However, words fail when you do not speak the language of the host country.

Refugeye is a solution that helps people communicate using simple pictograms. Refugeye also allows you to draw quickly over these icons for a better communication and understanding.

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
