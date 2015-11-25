Léonard Chalvet
Barni for Media UI KIT app ux me market website sketch photoshop livo kit ui
Hello,

Barni UI Kit is now available at MarketMe.

Highlights :
- Photoshop and Sketch Version
- 105+ Screens
- 8 Landing Page
- Free Sample.

LIVE VERSION :
http://www.market-me.fr/barni-media/

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Creative Agency Based in Normandy & California.
