Media-for-Media

Ola,

A new huge Desktop UI Kit now available at MarketMe.

Barni-for-Media is the first part of Barni UI series. It's an eye catching UI Kit coming with 105+ components. Specially designed for media contents.

Highlights :
- Photoshop and Sketch Version
- 105+ Screens
- 800+ Ui Elements
- Free Sample.

LIVE VERSION :
http://www.market-me.fr/barni-media/

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
