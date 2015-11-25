Creative Alice

Branding for an architect

Creative Alice
Creative Alice
  • Save
Branding for an architect business cards print letterhead logo design branding
Download color palette

Branding for an architect.
The project included logo design, business cards and letterhead.

* נעשה במסגרת עבודה בסטודיו פרסקו

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Creative Alice
Creative Alice

More by Creative Alice

View profile
    • Like