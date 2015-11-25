MarketMe

Barni-for-Media UI Kit

MarketMe
MarketMe
Hire Us
  • Save
Barni-for-Media UI Kit resources premium market landing sliders cover mockup template uikit barni ux ui
Download color palette

Hello,

A new huge Desktop UI Kit now available at MarketMe.

Barni-for-Media. is the first part of Barni UI series. It's made out of a huge choice of awesome components specially designed for media purposes. It comes with exclusive components like portfolio, blog and news and also with common components like Sliders, Covers Contents and Navigation. In total you’ll receive more than 105+ different components and 8 landing pages.

Highlights :
- Photoshop and Sketch Version
- 105+ Screens
- 800+ Ui Elements
- Free Sample.

LIVE VERSION :
http://www.market-me.fr/barni-media/

Presentation still 2x
Rebound of
Barni UI Kit
By Barthelemy Chalvet
View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
MarketMe
MarketMe
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by MarketMe

View profile
    • Like