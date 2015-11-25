Clémence Taillez

Nooke #2

Clémence Taillez
Clémence Taillez
  • Save
Nooke #2 read splash screen school reading app nooke app ipad ux ui
Download color palette

Here is a sneak peak of the splash screen and the reading interface.

------

More informations here : leobrossault.fr/Nooke/

------

Thanks for watching.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Clémence Taillez
Clémence Taillez

More by Clémence Taillez

View profile
    • Like