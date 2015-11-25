Syith Mukhtar
A simple loop animation to breathe life into one of the existing brand characters of Supahands.

Supahands is an up-and-growing virtual personal assistant service based in Kuala Lumpur.

http://www.supahands.com/

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
