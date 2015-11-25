Serhiy Semenov

Menu App - Day40/100 My Free UI/UX SketchApp Challenge dailyui menu day40 sketch download freebie sketchapp ui challenge ux ui daily ui day100
Welcome to my 100 days/hour UI/UX mobile application design training in SketchApp. I will spend exactly one hour every day in order to draw and publish one mobile application page in SketchApp.
If it is interesting for you to watch my learning curve, please follow me.
Real pixels and source files - https://www.behance.net/gallery/31544231/Menu-App-Day40-My-UIUX-Free-SketchApp-Challege
