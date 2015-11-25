Tobias Ahlin

Folding cube spinner [CSS]

Tobias Ahlin
Tobias Ahlin
  • Save
Folding cube spinner [CSS] cube animation waiting progress css spinkit loader spinner motion
Download color palette

Probably my favorite spinner in SpinKit ❤️ CSS available at http://tobiasahlin.com/spinkit/

The effect is created by applying the exact same animation to four identical divs, rotating them, and then increasing the delay for every new one 🙏🌟

Spinkit4 still 2x
Rebound of
Chasing cube spinner [CSS]
By Tobias Ahlin
View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Tobias Ahlin
Tobias Ahlin

More by Tobias Ahlin

View profile
    • Like