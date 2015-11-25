Fhumulani Nemulodi

Some Form 3d modelling 3d type
Work In Progress for a 3D type and product modelling project i'm working on. It is inspired by a blog i've recently started (http://some-form.tumblr.com/) that is dedicated to exploring exceptional use of form in design.

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
