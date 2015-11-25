Andrej Radisic

Daily UI Day 29 Map

I explored mapbox to make these and used real data from NYC open data, so the maps are accurate. That give me a idea to have a collection of maps that could display all the maps in one place.

Also the whole layout is centered according where you are currently.

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
