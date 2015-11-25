Liya Li

Daily UI #030 Pricing

day30 daily ui discount pricing card hotel book
While everyone was doing pricing table, I would like to design how to present discount pricing in terms of original price versus discount price. And a demonstration of mouse over state showing more details and action.

Only wireframes this time but will definitely rebound it for visual design later. :)

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
