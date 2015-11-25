---------- Well done! Thanks to all, and welcome, @Yuri Antonov, @Sarah Wall and @Nick Baldwin! =) ------------

Hi there!

I got 2 dribbble invites if you interested.

Feel free to shoot me few of your latest works or portfolio link at ihavebrushpen@gmail.com and a link to your Dribbble profile.

Also, I would be glad if You follow me on Dribbble and Instagram

I will announce and send out the invites next Saturday, 05.12.2015.

--------------UPDATE-------------------

Oh, guys.. I already got 80+ emails, I'm happy with that, but this also means I will need to dissappoint more than 80 participants...

So let's move the final submission date to this Saturday, 28, and I will announce the winners on Monday, 30.