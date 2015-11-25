🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
---------- Well done! Thanks to all, and welcome, @Yuri Antonov, @Sarah Wall and @Nick Baldwin! =) ------------
Hi there!
I got 2 dribbble invites if you interested.
Feel free to shoot me few of your latest works or portfolio link at ihavebrushpen@gmail.com and a link to your Dribbble profile.
Also, I would be glad if You follow me on Dribbble and Instagram
I will announce and send out the invites next Saturday, 05.12.2015.
--------------UPDATE-------------------
Oh, guys.. I already got 80+ emails, I'm happy with that, but this also means I will need to dissappoint more than 80 participants...
So let's move the final submission date to this Saturday, 28, and I will announce the winners on Monday, 30.