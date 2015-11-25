Sam DeMastrie

Day 28: Jack Torrence

Sam DeMastrie
Sam DeMastrie
  • Save
Day 28: Jack Torrence shining torrence jack drop blood hatchet axe october logo halloween
Download color palette

I feel the end approaching.

Day Twenty Eight

Ce528cdca013782916c37f50597f9807
Rebound of
Day 25: Demon
By Sam DeMastrie
View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Sam DeMastrie
Sam DeMastrie

More by Sam DeMastrie

View profile
    • Like