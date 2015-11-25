Sarah Binion

Bloc Chat

Sarah Binion
Sarah Binion
  • Save
Bloc Chat bright room messages chat ui
Download color palette

Coded my first chat app using css. Looking to create a flat UI interface chat room. I am open to suggestions and constructive criticism in relation to the visual details.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Sarah Binion
Sarah Binion

More by Sarah Binion

View profile
    • Like