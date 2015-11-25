Viknesh Vijayakumar

Checkout

Viknesh Vijayakumar
Viknesh Vijayakumar
  • Save
Checkout donate popup dailyui checkout
Download color palette

Day 002/100

Hi guys today's task is to create a checkout page and here it is. Press L if you like it.

Real Pixels

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Viknesh Vijayakumar
Viknesh Vijayakumar

More by Viknesh Vijayakumar

View profile
    • Like