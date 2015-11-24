 Steven Portas

Daily UI day 7 - Settings/ Nest App Concept Vertical

Daily UI day 7 - Settings/ Nest App Concept Vertical nest app setting 007 daily ui
Todays task, settings design.

Here's a concept for the Nest app for the iPhone.

If your not already doing this why not give it a go: http://dailyui.co

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
