Daily UI day 7 - Settings/ Nest App Concept Horizontal

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Todays task, settings design.
I decided to to rethink the Nest app for the iPhone and this is the end result. As you can see this is the app in the horizontal position, next post will be the app in portrait.
If your not already doing this why not give it a go: http://dailyui.co