Daily UI day 7 - Settings/ Nest App Concept Horizontal

Daily UI day 7 - Settings/ Nest App Concept Horizontal
Todays task, settings design.

I decided to to rethink the Nest app for the iPhone and this is the end result. As you can see this is the app in the horizontal position, next post will be the app in portrait.

If your not already doing this why not give it a go: http://dailyui.co

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
