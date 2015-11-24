Oleksandra Sydorenko

alerts

Oleksandra Sydorenko
Oleksandra Sydorenko
  • Save
alerts ux
Download color palette

While working on a new feature of a an existing app the important part was to figure out where to place permission dialogues. That's how the early stage looked like. Sorry for the image quality, but I just wanted to share the actual wip.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Oleksandra Sydorenko
Oleksandra Sydorenko

More by Oleksandra Sydorenko

View profile
    • Like