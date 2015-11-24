Justin Ellis

Sticker Mule Turkey Rod

Sticker Mule Turkey Rod automobile car cartoon flames brown hot rod turkey thanksgiving
This rebound combines to great memories for me when it comes to family. Thanksgiving and Car Shows. When we used to live in Florida, we would go to the Mopar Rally at the Don Garlit's Museum at the beginning of November. Later on that month, we would host Thanksgiving with friends and family. This year, we're getting the chance to fly home to celebrate Thanksgiving with the family (and possibly get to see a car show). Have a Happy Thanksgiving one and all!

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Born-Again Believer - Print / Logo / T-Shirt Designer

